Sub Inspector stabbed in Kerala

A sub inspector who had gone to investigate a complaint at the Kondotty Pallikkal Bazar here was stabbed and injured on Thursday.

According to police,, the officer was stabbed on his hand when he went to the Kondotty Pallikkal Bazar area to look into a complaint that someone had shattered the glass window of a shoe store by hurling a stone at it.

When the officer reached the site, the person who had allegedly thrown the stone, stabbed the SI on his hand, they said.

The officer -- Sub Inspector Ramachandran -- was rushed to Kozhikode Medical College-cum-Hospital for treatment. Further details regarding the incident were being collected.

The person who stabbed the officer was taken into custody, they added.

