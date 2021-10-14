U.S. to give extra $67 mln to Lebanon's army, says senior U.S. official
The United States will offer an additional $67 million to support the Lebanese army, U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said in Beirut on Thursday.
Speaking at a news conference, Nuland said the United States was working with the Lebanese authorities, alongside the World Bank and humanitarian relief agencies, to help the country amid its deep economic crisis.
