U.S. trade chief Tai vows to use 'all available tools' to promote U.S. interests
The United States will use "all available tools" to promote American economic interests, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a speech in Geneva on Thursday as she called for new ways of engaging and competing with China.
Tai struck an optimistic tone in her remarks, saying she was hopeful that members of the World Trade Organization would reach consensus on a U.S. proposal on ending forced labor in the fisheries industry.
