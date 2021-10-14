Left Menu

U.S. trade chief Tai vows to use 'all available tools' to promote U.S. interests

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 14-10-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 19:23 IST
U.S. trade chief Tai vows to use 'all available tools' to promote U.S. interests
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United States will use "all available tools" to promote American economic interests, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a speech in Geneva on Thursday as she called for new ways of engaging and competing with China.

Tai struck an optimistic tone in her remarks, saying she was hopeful that members of the World Trade Organization would reach consensus on a U.S. proposal on ending forced labor in the fisheries industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021