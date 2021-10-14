City Police Commissioner hospitalised following chest pain
The City Commissioner of Police, Shankar Jiwal, was on Thursday hospitalised after he complained of chest pain, police sources said.
Jiwal complained of chest pain while in office here and was rushed to the city hospital, they said.
