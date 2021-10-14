Left Menu

4 held for cheating people in pretext of providing govt jobs

A case was registered on July 26 at Parliament Street police station where a cab driver alleged that he was cheated of about Rs 5 lakh by Love Singh and his associates in lieu of providing the job of a ticket checker in Indian Railways, a senior police officer said.

4 held for cheating people in pretext of providing govt jobs
Delhi Police have arrested four men for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of providing them jobs in railways, officials said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Sukhraj Singh alias Love Singh (29), Dayanand Saraswati (34), Sunil Kumar (32) and Amar Kumar (36), they said. A case was registered on July 26 at Parliament Street police station where a cab driver alleged that he was cheated of about Rs 5 lakh by Love Singh and his associates in lieu of providing the job of a ticket checker in Indian Railways, a senior police officer said. He was provided some forged documents and was also given training for almost two months at Rajender Nagar railway station in Bihar, police said. During the course of investigation, Singh was arrested through technical surveillance on October 5. He disclosed that his work was to look for clients and forward their names to his associates in Bihar, the officer said. Later, a raid was conducted in Patna, Bihar from where three accused, including kingpin Saraswati and Sunil, were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said. One laptop used for preparing the forged documents and some rubber stamps of Indian Railways were recovered from their possession, police said. They would prepare forged documents of Indian Railways and also conduct false medical examination with the help of Amar. They would also give false training at the railway stations in Bihar, the DCP said. According to police, the accused men have cheated around 400 to 500 people across the country.

