Uttarakhand CM pays tribute to deceased soldier
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 14-10-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 20:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday placed a wreath on the body of Army jawan Sonit Kumar Saini, who died while performing his duties recently in Guwahati.
Dhami arrived at Saini's home in Dhanauri village near Roorkee to pay tribute to the fallen soldier and assured his family of all help from the state government.
Cabinet minister Swami Yatishwaranand and MLA Pradip Batra also paid homage and laid a wreath on the soldier's body.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
British army to start driving tankers as queues for fuel continue
Teenage Pak terrorist captured alive by Army urges handlers across LoC to take him back home
Teenage Pak terrorist captured alive by Army urges handlers across LoC to take him back home
Five gendarmes killed in attack on mining convoy in Mali - army
British army to start driving tankers as queues for fuel continue