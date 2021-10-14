Latin America to grow 5.9% this year, 2.9% in 2022, says U.N. economic body

Latin America's economy is expected to grow 5.9% this year and 2.9% in 2022, which is not enough to recover from the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a regional forecast by multilateral bodies on Thursday.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) and the Pan American Health Organization said in a report that the pandemic had brought an unprecedented increase in unemployment and extreme poverty in the region.

