J-K: Huge quantity of contraband seized; four held

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-10-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 20:06 IST
Four drug peddlers were arrested and a huge quantity of contraband was seized in Pulwama and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Police station Zainapora received specific information that two persons -- Abdul Hameed Sheikh and Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Chillipora in Shopian -- were indulged in drug peddling and have hoarded a huge quantity of narcotic substance in their residential houses, a police spokesperson said.

Following this, a police party, along with an executive magistrate, raided the specific locations, he added.

The spokesman said during the searches, police was able to recover 189 kilogram of charas grinded leaves, 1.5 kilogram of charas powder and 30 kilogram of poppy straw from the two houses.

Four accused persons have been arrested so far, he said.

In another incident in Pulwama, Kakapora police station received information that Gulzar Ahmad alias Beta and Mohammad Rafiq -- both residents of Mohanviji Kakapora -- have hoarded a huge quantity of narcotic substances in their houses, the spokesman said.

A police team raided the specific locations and during searches recovered 27 kilogram of cannabis leaves and 28 kilogram of poppy straw, he said.

However, the accused managed to escape and efforts are on to arrest them, the spokesperson added.

Police have registered cases in both incidents and further investigation has been initiated, he said.

