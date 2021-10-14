Left Menu

School teacher thrashed by villagers for molesting student

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-10-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 20:06 IST
A government school teacher was thrashed by people for molesting his student in a village here on Thursday, police said.

The accused, Rajesh, aged around 35 years, allegedly molested the 14-year-old girl, a student of Class 9 in Bhagli village that falls under Badnaur police station area on Tuesday, they said.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her family members, who went to the school Thursday and beat the teacher with the help of villagers.

Badnaur Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Meena said a case was registered against the teacher under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

“We have detained him and he will be placed under arrest,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

