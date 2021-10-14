Left Menu

Lebanese forces party denies involvement in Beirut shootings

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-10-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 20:13 IST
Lebanese forces party denies involvement in Beirut shootings
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Lebanese Forces (LF) denied on Thursday any involvement in Thursday's shootings in Beirut, after Shi'ite Muslim group Hezbollah had said the Christian party was to blame. The LF said it strongly condemned Thursday's events and blamed the violence on Hezbollah's "incitement" against the lead investigator into last year's Beirut port blast.

Hezbollah has called for the judge to be removed. (Reporting By Maha El Dahan and Laila Bassam; Editing by Edmund Blair)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021