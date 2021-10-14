Left Menu

Man stabs daughter-in-law, kills himself

The woman, who was badly injured, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was being treated and said to be out of danger now, said senior inspector D S Gawde.Jadhav, in the meantime, locked himself in the flat and set himself on fire. A separate accidental death case was registered over Jadhavs death, the inspector said.

Man stabs daughter-in-law, kills himself
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A 74-year-old man allegedly stabbed his daughter-in-law and committed suicide by setting himself on fire at Badlapur in Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Kisan Jadhav, resident of Shani Nagar, often had quarrels with his daughter-in-law Rupali (35), police said.

On Wednesday morning, he allegedly stabbed her in a fit of rage. The woman, who was badly injured, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was being treated and said to be out of danger now, said senior inspector D S Gawde.

Jadhav, in the meantime, locked himself in the flat and set himself on fire. Firemen broke open the door and retrieved his charred body.

A case of assault under IPC section 323 was registered at Badlapur West police station in connection with the stabbing. A separate accidental death case was registered over Jadhav's death, the inspector said. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK

