Nigerian general says leader of Islamic State West Africa is dead

Nigeria's top general said on Thursday that Abu Musab al-Barnawi, leader of the insurgent group Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), is dead. "I can authoritatively confirm to you that Abu Musab is dead," Lucky Irabor, the chief of defence staff, said without elaborating. ISWAP was originally an offshoot of the Boko Haram insurgent group that has been fighting against the Nigerian armed forces for 12 years.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 14-10-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 20:23 IST
