Lebanese PM apologises after violence in Beirut - Annahar newspaper
Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 20:47 IST
Prime Minister Najib Mikati apologised to the Lebanese people on Thursday after violent clashes earlier in the day left at least six dead and dozens wounded.
In an interview with Annahar newspaper, Mikati said he was informed by the army that the security situation in the capital has now improved.
