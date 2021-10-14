CJI Ramana worships at Tirupati Balaji temple

Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana on Thursday offered prayers at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala here on Thursday.

Justice Ramana, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, arrived here this evening on a two-day spiritual visit, a temple official told PTI. Accompanied by Supreme Court Judges Justice Hima Kohli, Justice JK Maheshwari and AP High Court CJ Prashant Kumar Mishra, he paid obeisance to Lord Venkateswara at the shrine tonight.

On arrival at the hill temple, the dignitaries were accorded a warm welcome by TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy and others.

Later, Justice NV Ramana along with other judges took part in the ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavam festivity being conducted inside the temple without devotees participation due to COVID-19, the official said.

Before visiting the hill temple, Justice Ramana paid his obeisance at the shrine of goddess Sri Padmavathi near here.

After a night halt in the Hills, Justice Ramana would again visit the shrine and offer his obeisance to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara on Friday morning, he added.

