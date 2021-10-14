Left Menu

CJI Ramana worships at Tirupati Balaji temple

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 14-10-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 21:03 IST
CJI Ramana worships at Tirupati Balaji temple
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana on Thursday offered prayers at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala here on Thursday.

Justice Ramana, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, arrived here this evening on a two-day spiritual visit, a temple official told PTI. Accompanied by Supreme Court Judges Justice Hima Kohli, Justice JK Maheshwari and AP High Court CJ Prashant Kumar Mishra, he paid obeisance to Lord Venkateswara at the shrine tonight.

On arrival at the hill temple, the dignitaries were accorded a warm welcome by TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy and others.

Later, Justice NV Ramana along with other judges took part in the ongoing Navaratri Brahmotsavam festivity being conducted inside the temple without devotees participation due to COVID-19, the official said.

Before visiting the hill temple, Justice Ramana paid his obeisance at the shrine of goddess Sri Padmavathi near here.

After a night halt in the Hills, Justice Ramana would again visit the shrine and offer his obeisance to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara on Friday morning, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021