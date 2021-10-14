Kuwait calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-10-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 21:06 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Kuwait called on its citizens to leave Lebanon and told those wishing to travel there to wait, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said its embassy in Beirut "calls upon Kuwaiti citizens present there to exercise caution and to stay away from sites of gatherings and security disturbances in some areas and to stay in their residences."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kuwait
- Kuwaiti
- Lebanon
- Beirut
- Foreign Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kuwait launches dialogue to end standoff with parliament
MoS Lekhi meets Kuwaiti envoy Jasem Ibrahim Al Najem, discuss cultural ties
Kuwaiti plane lands in Turkey following bomb threat
Kuwait's stateless bedoun in limbo as hundreds lose bank accounts
Rights group urges Kuwait to overturn transgender woman's conviction