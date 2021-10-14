IMF committee calls for central banks to monitor pricing dynamics closely -communique

The International Monetary Fund's steering committee called for central banks to monitor pricing dynamics closely and act appropriately to deal with inflationary risks, including looking through transitory inflationary pressures that will fade.

"Central banks are monitoring price dynamics closely and can look through inflation pressures that are transitory. They will act appropriately if risks of inflation expectations de-anchoring become concrete," the International Monetary and Financial Committee said in a final communique that was toned down from language in an earlier draft.

Also Read: China's participation in CPTPP trade pact can change balance of power in international commerce

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)