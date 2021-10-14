Lebanon president says people behind violence will be held accountable

Lebanese President Michel Aoun vowed that those who were responsible for the violence that erupted on Thursday in Beirut will be held accountable.

Speaking during a televised speech after the shootings that left six dead and dozens injured, Aoun said it was "unacceptable that weapons are once more the means of communication among Lebanese rivals".

