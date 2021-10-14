Lebanon president says people behind violence will be held accountable
Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 21:28 IST
Lebanese President Michel Aoun vowed that those who were responsible for the violence that erupted on Thursday in Beirut will be held accountable.
Speaking during a televised speech after the shootings that left six dead and dozens injured, Aoun said it was "unacceptable that weapons are once more the means of communication among Lebanese rivals".
