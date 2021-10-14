Indian-origin Scotland Yard ex-officer sentenced for harassing colleagues

A former Scotland Yard officer of Indian-origin has been handed an 11-month suspended prison sentence for harassing a number of colleagues, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday.

Ajay Singh, 24, was attached to the North Area Basic Command Unit of the Metropolitan Police in London and was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court for five counts of harassment in relation to five colleagues – four women and a man.

A suspended sentence is sentence on conviction for a criminal offence, the serving of which the court orders to be deferred in order to allow the defendant to perform a period of probation.

“The actions of former PC Singh were reprehensible, particularly given they were committed against his own colleagues. They had a significant negative impact on his victims,” said Met Police Superintendent Simon Crick, in charge of policing for Enfield and Haringey.

“His motive for these malicious offences remains unclear. This kind of conduct has no place in the Met,” he said.

Singh had pleaded guilty at the same court back in May. He has also been ordered to pay his colleagues compensation and complete 250 hours' unpaid work.

According to the Met Police, during October 2020, Singh, whilst off duty, made a number of malicious and threatening phone calls to the officers.

All calls were made from a “no caller ID” number and the victims were subjected to direct threats, personal insults and verbal abuse.

One of the victims reported the matter on October 19, 2020 and following enquiries by officers, it was established that the phone used during the offences belonged to Singh. He was arrested the same day and released on bail.

On November 16, 2020 he was further arrested in connection to the offences against the remaining victims.

Singh was charged on March 11 this year via postal requisition.

Singh had been suspended from duty on October 26, 2020 and at a misconduct hearing on 17 August this year, he was found to have breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct to the level of gross misconduct and was dismissed from Scotland Yard.

