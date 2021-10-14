India gets re-elected to UN Human Rights Council for 2022-24 term
India was re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term on Thursday and vowed to continue to work for the promotion and protection of Human Rights through ''Samman, Samvad and Sahyog.'' ''India gets re-elected to the @UN_HRC (2022-24) for a 6th term with overwhelming majority. Heartfelt gratitude to the @UN membership for reposing its faith in India.
''We will continue to work for promotion and protection of Human Rights through #Samman #Samvad #Sahyog #Samman #Samvad #Sahyog,'' India’s Permanent Mission to the UN tweeted.
The UN General Assembly elected by secret ballot Argentina, Benin, Cameroon, Eritrea, Finland, Gambia, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Montenegro, Paraguay, Qatar, Somalia, UAE and the USA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US senator lauds India’s decision to resume COVID-19 vaccine export
American India Foundation (AIF) Raises $1.7M at Virtual NY Gala
India reports 18,870 new COVID-19 cases, 378 deaths in last 24 hours
Hopefully, it is start of something special: Meg Lanning on pink ball Test against India
Applications now open for Google for Startups Accelerator India Class 6; apply by Oct 20th