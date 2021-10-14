CBI busts recruitment racket in CRPF's CoBRA unit; 5 constables booked

The CBI has busted a recruitment racket by booking five CRPF constables posted at the headquarters of its elite CoBRA force for allegedly taking bribe to get failed candidates selected in the anti-naxal commando unit, officials said on Thursday.

The agency's action came on a complaint from the CoBRA headquarters, which alleged that some constables, who underwent pre-induction training at the CoBRA School of Jungle Warfare and Tactics had alleged that a ''criminal network'' was operating, which took bribes from failed candidates to get them selected to CoBRA units, they said.

CoBRA stands for Commando Battalion for Resolute Action of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The agency has booked constables general duty Sashi Kanwar, Rahul Rathi, Manoj Kumar, Mohit Kumar Rathi, Velu Murugan and former constable Sandeep Kumar, they said.

Following an FIR, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at five locations in Delhi, Haryana and Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh at the premises of the accused constables, they said. It is alleged that Mohit Kumar Rathi had approached his unsuccessful training mate Kampilla Mogulaiah, who had failed in the final induction test, for ensuring his selection and provided the account number of Narvir Singh, who Kanwar's brother-in-law.

Mogulaiah allegedly deposited Rs 35,000 in that account.

Later, the CRPF came to know of several instances where failed candidates were approached by the accused constables for depositing cash into accounts of Narvir Singh and others to get selected in the commando unit. The force has alleged that Manoj Kumar, who was posted at the headquarters and had access to files of constables in pre-induction training, was part of conspiracy.

Kanwar allegedly used to receive funds in his brother-in-law's account and communicated it to Manoj Kumar who helped in clearing these failed candidates, the FIR alleged.