Lebanese army says it arrests nine people after Beirut violence
Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 21:58 IST
Lebanon's army said on Thursday it arrested nine people, including a Syrian, after violence erupted earlier in the day in Beirut, leaving at least six killed and dozens wounded.
The army said on Twitter that it remained deployed in the area to ensure violence did not occur again.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
