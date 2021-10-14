Merck's COVID-19 drug to be reviewed by U.S. FDA advisers- Bloomberg News

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will send drugmaker Merck & Co's COVID-19 antiviral drug, molnupiravir, to a panel of its outside advisers for a review, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the plans.

The advisory committee will weigh in on safety concerns, which have been raised by some experts, before the FDA makes a decision on authorization of the drug, the report said.

