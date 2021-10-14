Left Menu

Lebanon to hold day of public mourning on Friday, PM says

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:02 IST
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced on Twitter that Friday would be a day of public mourning for the lives of those killed in violence in Beirut on Thursday.

Six Shi'ites were shot dead in Beirut, in an attack on supporters of Hezbollah and an allied Lebanese party who were gathering to demand the removal of the judge investigating last year's devastating Beirut port blast.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

