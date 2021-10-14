Lebanon to hold day of public mourning on Friday, PM says
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 22:02 IST
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced on Twitter that Friday would be a day of public mourning for the lives of those killed in violence in Beirut on Thursday.
Six Shi'ites were shot dead in Beirut, in an attack on supporters of Hezbollah and an allied Lebanese party who were gathering to demand the removal of the judge investigating last year's devastating Beirut port blast.
