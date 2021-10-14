Left Menu

U.S. Army pushes back date on Microsoft goggles but says 'fully committed' to $21.9 bln deal

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 22:15 IST
The United States Army on Thursday said it was pushing back the date when it plans to field augmented reality glasses from Microsoft Corp but that it remains "fully committed" to the contract with the tech firm worth up to $21.9 billion.

The Army on Thursday said it expects the first units to be equipped with the glasses, called the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS), by September 2022.

