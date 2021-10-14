US, Texas reach settlement with DuPont, PMNA over alleged environmental violations

The U.S. Justice Department, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality announced a settlement with industrial materials maker DuPont and Performance Materials NA to resolve alleged violations of environmental laws at a Texas facility.

Under the settlement agreement, DuPont and PMNA will conduct compliance audits, control benzene emissions and perform other injunctive relief to address violations at the facility.

"Defendants will also pay a $3.1 million civil penalty and attorney’s fees to the State of Texas", the Justice Department said in a statement.

