J-K: Army officer, soldier injured in counter-terrorist operation in Poonch

One Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and one soldier were critically injured during a counter-terrorist operation in Nar Khas forest area, Mendhar sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, informed Public Relations Officer (PRO), Defence, Jammu on Thursday.

This comes days after one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of the Indian Army lost their lives during a counter-terror operation at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch earlier on Monday. (ANI)

