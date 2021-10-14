J-K: Army officer, soldier injured in counter-terrorist operation in Poonch
One Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and one soldier were critically injured during a counter-terrorist operation in Nar Khas forest area, Mendhar sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, informed Public Relations Officer (PRO), Defence, Jammu on Thursday.
ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 22:19 IST
This comes days after one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four jawans of the Indian Army lost their lives during a counter-terror operation at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch earlier on Monday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
