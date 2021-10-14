Left Menu

Brexit minister Frost to discuss N.Ireland protocol with EU on Friday, UK says

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 22:32 IST
Britain said Brexit minister David Frost would meet with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday to see if a "substantial gap" between the two sides over the transit of goods to Northern Ireland can be bridged.

A British government spokesperson welcomed the "considerable effort" made by the EU to address issues with the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol but said "a substantial gap" remained between the two sides.

"Both we and the EU now have proposals on the table. We need to discuss them intensively in the days to come to see if the gaps can be bridged and a solution found which delivers the significant change needed," the spokesperson said.

