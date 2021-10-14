Left Menu

Britain calls for foreign butchers to avoid pig cull

"What we're going to do is allow butchers in abattoirs and meat processors dealing with pigs, to be able to come in on a temporary basis under the Seasonal Worker scheme for up to six months," Eustice told reporters. "That will help us to deal with the backlog of pigs that we currently have on farms to give those meat processors the ability to slaughter more pigs," he said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 22:36 IST
Britain calls for foreign butchers to avoid pig cull
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain will offer 6-month emergency visas to foreign butchers to avoid a mass pig cull caused by a shortage of labour and market disruption, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Thursday. "What we're going to do is allow butchers in abattoirs and meat processors dealing with pigs, to be able to come in on a temporary basis under the Seasonal Worker scheme for up to six months," Eustice told reporters.

"That will help us to deal with the backlog of pigs that we currently have on farms to give those meat processors the ability to slaughter more pigs," he said. "Crucially as well we're going to make available what's called private storage aid to help those abattoirs to temporarily store that meat in order to help clear this backlog before they can release it to market," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021