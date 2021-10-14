BRIEF-Coinbase Pitches Blueprint For Special Crypto Regulator - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 22:43 IST
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
* COINBASE PITCHES BLUEPRINT FOR SPECIAL CRYPTO REGULATOR - WSJ
* COINBASE ASKS CONGRESS TO CREATE AN OVERSIGHT REGIME SEPARATE FROM EXISTING MARKET REGULATORS- WSJ
Also Read: Ranvir Shorey alleges he received threats on instruction of Congress MLC for sharing meme
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CONGRESS
Advertisement