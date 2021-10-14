Lebanon's PM says Beirut violence a setback but would be overcome
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 22:45 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati told Reuters that Thursday's events were a setback to the government but would be overcome.
"Lebanon is going through a difficult phase not an easy one. We are like a patient in front of the emergency room," Mikati said in an interview.
"We have a lot of stages after that to complete recovery."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Mikati
- Najib Mikati
Advertisement