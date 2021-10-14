Police probing all angles after man found with throat slit in J’khand

Police is probing all angles, including a suspected case of human sacrifice, after a 35-year-old man was found with his throat slit on Thursday following an attack on him at a village, 50 km from the state capital. The person who was profusely bleeding after the incident was rushed to a primary health centre near Pitai village where the doctors declared him brought dead, a police officer said. ''The incident occurred at 9.30 am at Pitai village in Ranchi district. The victim Haradhan Lohra, was cutting branches with a sharp-edged weapon when the accused Tarun Mahto snatched it from him and attacked him slitting his neck,'' Rural Superintendent of Police, Ranchi, Naushad Alam told PTI.

The accused who is of the same age as that of the victim was taken into custody and was being interrogated, he said.

Alam, who is camping at the spot, said the villagers who are in a state of panic after the incident are describing it as a case of human sacrifice on ‘Mahanavami’ but the police is probing other angles as well. “We are trying to find out if there was any animosity between them, or whether it was part of human sacrifice ritual or there were other reasons involved.

'' According to the villagers, the accused was behaving like a mentally unstable person for the last one week,” the officer said. An investigation is underway and so far the accused has told the police that he resorted to the action as he apprehended that he would be killed, Alam said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the report is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)