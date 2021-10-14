Left Menu

Police probing all angles after man found with throat slit in J’khand

The victim Haradhan Lohra, was cutting branches with a sharp-edged weapon when the accused Tarun Mahto snatched it from him and attacked him slitting his neck, Rural Superintendent of Police, Ranchi, Naushad Alam told PTI.The accused who is of the same age as that of the victim was taken into custody and was being interrogated, he said.Alam, who is camping at the spot, said the villagers who are in a state of panic after the incident are describing it as a case of human sacrifice on Mahanavami but the police is probing other angles as well.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 22:48 IST
Police probing all angles after man found with throat slit in J’khand
  • Country:
  • India

Police is probing all angles, including a suspected case of human sacrifice, after a 35-year-old man was found with his throat slit on Thursday following an attack on him at a village, 50 km from the state capital. The person who was profusely bleeding after the incident was rushed to a primary health centre near Pitai village where the doctors declared him brought dead, a police officer said. ''The incident occurred at 9.30 am at Pitai village in Ranchi district. The victim Haradhan Lohra, was cutting branches with a sharp-edged weapon when the accused Tarun Mahto snatched it from him and attacked him slitting his neck,'' Rural Superintendent of Police, Ranchi, Naushad Alam told PTI.

The accused who is of the same age as that of the victim was taken into custody and was being interrogated, he said.

Alam, who is camping at the spot, said the villagers who are in a state of panic after the incident are describing it as a case of human sacrifice on ‘Mahanavami’ but the police is probing other angles as well. “We are trying to find out if there was any animosity between them, or whether it was part of human sacrifice ritual or there were other reasons involved.

'' According to the villagers, the accused was behaving like a mentally unstable person for the last one week,” the officer said. An investigation is underway and so far the accused has told the police that he resorted to the action as he apprehended that he would be killed, Alam said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and the report is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021