Left Menu

Police arrests 5 persons for bomb attack on BJP MLA

PTI | Keonjhar | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 22:56 IST
Police arrests 5 persons for bomb attack on BJP MLA
  • Country:
  • India

The police Thursday arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in an attack on BJP MLA Mohan Majhi, police said.

Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra said the bomb attack on Majhi on Sunday was the fall out of a past grudge over some financial transactions and all five persons involved in the incident have been arrested.

The investigation revealed that one of the accused was once a very close to the MLA, but later become a foe over certain issues, the police said.

The accused acquired five country-made bombs from a dealer in Harichandanpur at a cost of Rs 200 each for the attack Last Sunday, Opposition Chief Whip in Odisha Assembly, and senior BJP leader Mohan Majhi was returning from Mandua near Keonjhar town after attending a programme when two miscreants on a motorcycle suddenly hurled bombs bomb on the MLA’s vehicle.

The MLA and others in the vehicle escaped unhurt, police said adding that though the lawmaker’s car was partially damaged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021