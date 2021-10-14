Left Menu

EU, South Africa hold "intense talks" to break vaccine patent impasse

European Commission official Antonio Fernandez-Martos told the trade committee of the European Parliament in a debate on the WTO that the European Union did not support a broad waiver of IP rights. However, he said other WTO members were encouraging the EU to continue the "very intense work" it is conducting with proponents of the IP waiver, and notably South Africa.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 22:58 IST
EU, South Africa hold "intense talks" to break vaccine patent impasse
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union and South Africa are in "intense talks" on how to increase the availability of vaccines to developing countries, potentially breaking a year-long global deadlock on the topic, an EU official said on Thursday. The two have been on either side of the debate at the World Trade Organization - South Africa championing a waiver of intellectual property (IP) rights and the European Union resisting and saying there is sufficient flexibility in existing rules.

The WTO wants to reach an agreement on global trade's response to the pandemic at its ministerial conference in Geneva from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3. European Commission official Antonio Fernandez-Martos told the trade committee of the European Parliament in a debate on the WTO that the European Union did not support a broad waiver of IP rights.

However, he said other WTO members were encouraging the EU to continue the "very intense work" it is conducting with proponents of the IP waiver, and notably South Africa. "We're in intense talks with them around the idea of facilitating compulsory licencing," he told the parliamentary committee, referring to a system in which a government allows manufacture of a patented product without the consent of the patent owner.

"I can tell you that we are ready to go beyond what we have put on the table, because I think this is what can actually deliver increased manufacturing and more equitable distribution of vaccines and therapeutics," he continued. WTO members held talks on the topic on Wednesday and Thursday, and a Geneva-based trade official said there were encouraging signs that members were engaging in the discussion more constructively after months of discord.

South Africa, the official said, suggested WTO members move beyond a binary approach of choosing either the waiver or the EU proposal. WTO director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said on Thursday that talks on a waiver were "stuck", but informal consultations were intensifying. She expressed her belief that members could find a pragmatic compromise.

"It's too early to say whether middle ground can be found. It's not like buying a carpet and you find a mid-point. Any agreement would require conceptual shifts," one delegate said of the EU-South Africa talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
4
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021