By when will govt push China out of Indian territory: Cong asks Amit Shah

The Congress on Thursday questioned Home Minister Amit Shah over Chinese incursions along the border and asked by when the government would push China out of Indian territory.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that instead of fake chest thumping, Shah should take stock of the internal and external security threats as he has failed on these fronts.

The remarks came after Shah in Panaji talked tough on Pakistan and said the surgical strikes carried out by India five years ago sent a strong message to the world that no one can interfere with its borders.

''Amit Shah is first advised to utter the word China, of which the Modi government is scared, and then tell us by when will the government push China back from India's territory. Let him give a deadline for reclaiming our 900 km of Indian territory which is illegally occupied by the Chinese by their brazen incursions,'' Surjewala told reporters.

He asked the home minister to tell the country when would he reclaim Depsang and Gogra Hotsprings and when he would give a befitting reply to China in Uttarakhand. Surjewala also asked how he will tackle the Chinese over its ''brazen incursions'' in Doklam plateau upto the Chicken's neck that is the entry to seven eastern states.

''Instead of fake chest thumping and statements to captive media friends, let him take stock of the growing and uncontrollable external and internal security threats. The truth is Amit Shah has failed at the wheel,'' the Congress leader said.

Shah at a function in Goa said that under the BJP-led NDA rule, India gives a befitting reply to terrorist attacks which was not the case when the Congress-headed UPA was in power.

