3 cousins drown in pond in UP's Shahjahanpur

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 14-10-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 23:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three young cousins drowned when they slipped into the deep end while playing near a pond on Thursday in a village here, police said.

The incident took place in Barua village when Anurag (10), Gopal (10) and Pawan (12) were playing near the pond and slipped into it, Circle Officer (Sadar) Praveen Kumar said.

Their bodies were later fished out with the help of villagers. A probe is on in the matter.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

