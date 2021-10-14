3 cousins drown in pond in UP's Shahjahanpur

Three young cousins drowned when they slipped into the deep end while playing near a pond on Thursday in a village here, police said.

The incident took place in Barua village when Anurag (10), Gopal (10) and Pawan (12) were playing near the pond and slipped into it, Circle Officer (Sadar) Praveen Kumar said.

Their bodies were later fished out with the help of villagers. A probe is on in the matter.

