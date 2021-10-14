Left Menu

One arrested after man dies in road-rage attack

Pune Police has arrested a 22-year-old man who along with two others allegedly thrashed a man brutally and caused his death after his motorbike brushed the accused's car.

The incident had taken place in Urali Kanchan area on Wednesday evening. The deceased was identified as Akshay Tilekar.

Conducting parallel investigation, the crime branch officials arrested one of the accused, Akash Gaware, on Thursday.

''Tilekar's two-wheeler brushed the accused's car. Gaware and two others had a spat with him. They kicked him and also hit him with stones before fleeing,'' said an official of the crime branch.

''We have handed over the accused to Loni Kalbhor police station and further investigation is on,'' he said.

