Group clashes with police during religious procession in south Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 00:34 IST
A group of men clashed with the police while carrying out a religious procession in south Delhi's BK Dutt colony on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place when a group of people were going towards Karbala area of Jor Bagh and wanted to pass through the gates, they said.

However, the crowd then clashed with the police personnel deployed there as they closed many entries to the area to control the crowd, police said.

Taking to twitter, Vice-President of Delhi BJP Sunil Yadav uploaded a purported video of the incident and alleged that a group of people created ruckus on Mahanavami.

The purported video showed a group of men pushing the gates of BK Dutt Colony while police were seen trying to stop them. Some of them were also seen climbing and trying to break barricades.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said there was a procession at Karbala in Jor Bagh. We had closed many of the entries to the area and roads as well as to control and restrict the crowd. ''At one point when a lot of people gathered, they entered through the gate.The entire event went off peacefully and they were dispersed,'' he said.

Police said no case has been registered yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

