Left Menu

Marine who criticised Afghanistan withdrawal pleads guilty

A former Marine battalion commander who was relieved of his duties after making comments that criticised the US withdrawal from Afghanistan pleaded guilty Thursday in a special court-martial, his attorney said.

PTI | Camplejeune | Updated: 15-10-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 00:49 IST
Marine who criticised Afghanistan withdrawal pleads guilty

A former Marine battalion commander who was relieved of his duties after making comments that criticised the US withdrawal from Afghanistan pleaded guilty Thursday in a special court-martial, his attorney said. Tim Parlatore, an attorney representing Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, confirmed in a text message to The Associated Press that his client pleaded guilty during the court-martial at Camp Lejeune. Scheller was facing multiple charges, including conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman, and failure to obey order or regulation, according to Parlatore. A sentencing hearing was scheduled to follow the morning proceedings, Parlatore said.

In an Aug 26 video, Scheller demanded accountability from military leaders regarding the withdrawal from Afghanistan after 13 US troops were killed in Kabul. Scheller followed that comment with a series of social media posts, including an Aug 29 video in which he resigned his commission and said “follow me and we will bring down the whole … system.” Scheller continued to speak out, and on Sept 27, he was placed in pretrial confinement at Camp Lejeune, The Daily News of Jacksonville reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021