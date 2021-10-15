FDA likely to rule on virus pill in December
If authorised, Mercks drug, molnupiravir, would be the first that patients could take at home to ease symptoms and speed recovery.If authorised, Mercks drug is likely the first but not the only pill to treat COVID-19.
- Country:
- United States
The Food and Drug Administration will ask its outside experts to meet in late November to scrutinise Merck's pill to treat COVID-19.
The November 30 meeting means US regulators likely won't issue a decision on the drug until December, signalling that the agency will conduct a detailed review of the experimental treatment's safety and effectiveness. The panelists are likely to vote on whether Merck's drug should be approved, although the FDA is not required to follow their advice.
Three IV antibody drugs have been authorised since last year but they are expensive, hard to produce and require specialty equipment and health professionals to deliver. If authorised, Merck's drug, molnupiravir, would be the first that patients could take at home to ease symptoms and speed recovery.
If authorised, Merck's drug is likely the first — but not the only — pill to treat COVID-19. Pfizer, Roche and Appili Therapeutics are studying similar drugs.(AP) RUP RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Appili Therapeutics
- Pfizer
- Roche
- The Food and Drug Administration
- Merck
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows 74% efficacy in large U.S. trial; FDA ruling on Pfizer's COVID jab for kids could come in November - Fauci and more
Egypt receives first 1.6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine from US
Israel reports very few myocarditis cases after Pfizer boosters
U.S. eyes Israeli military data for Pfizer COVID-19 booster safety
Science News Roundup: U.S. extends environmental review for SpaceX program in Texas; Delta increases COVID-19 risks for pregnant women; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine antibodies gone by 7 months for many