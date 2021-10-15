Left Menu

Italian court suspends trial of four Egyptian security officials

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-10-2021 01:25 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 01:25 IST
Italian court suspends trial of four Egyptian security officials
An Italian judge said on Thursday she was suspending the trial of four Egyptian security officials over the disappearance and murder of student Giulio Regeni in Cairo because of concerns the men might not know they had been charged.

Court-appointed defence lawyers for the four senior officials had earlier told the court that no one had been able to reach them in Egypt to tell them about the trial, making the proceedings void.

