White House says U.S. commitment to Taiwan is 'rock solid'
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the United States' commitment to Taiwan is "rock solid," as tensions rise between Taiwan and China
"We will continue to support Taiwan's self defense," Psaki said. (Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw Editing by Chris Reese)
