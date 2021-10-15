Left Menu

Two Yanomami boys drown in Brazilian river used by illegal gold miners

Two Yanomami children drowned in a river on their reservation where illegal gold miners operate a dredger, an indigenous leader said on Thursday, alleging the boys were sucked into the machine as they played.

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 03:01 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 03:01 IST
Two Yanomami boys drown in Brazilian river used by illegal gold miners

Two Yanomami children drowned in a river on their reservation where illegal gold miners operate a dredger, an indigenous leader said on Thursday, alleging the boys were sucked into the machine as they played. Rescue divers flown in by helicopter were looking for a seven-year-old boy still missing after the body of a five-year-old was recovered from the Parima river near the village of Makuxi Yano in northern Brazil.

Roraima state fire and rescue officials said in a statement that the boys had drowned, without mentioning the dredging machine. A state government official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said police would investigate the cause of death. Dario Kopenawa, vice president of the Hutukara Yanomami Association, said via social media that the boys were playing in the river on Tuesday when they disappeared after getting too close to a dredger about 300 meters (yards) from their village.

"This is a very sad accident. The boys are our future Yanomami warriors," he said, calling on far-right President Jair Bolsonaro to remove miners who have invaded Brazil's largest indigenous reservation. Federal police and the government's indigenous affairs agency Funai did not reply to requests for comment.

An estimated 20,000 miners are working illegally in the vast territory where 25,000 Yanomami live, polluting the rivers with mercury used to separate the gold from sand, Kopenawa said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021