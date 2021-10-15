Left Menu

Retired diplomat Hill is Biden's choice for envoy to Serbia

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he intends to nominate long-time diplomat Christopher Hill to be ambassador to Serbia.Hill retired from the foreign service in 2010 after serving as ambassador to Iraq.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2021 04:08 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 04:08 IST
Retired diplomat Hill is Biden's choice for envoy to Serbia
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he intends to nominate long-time diplomat Christopher Hill to be ambassador to Serbia.

Hill retired from the foreign service in 2010 after serving as ambassador to Iraq. During his career, he helped negotiate a peace settlement in 1995 to put an end to the 3 1/2-year Bosnian war and was head of the US delegation in 2003 to six-nation talks aimed at trying to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear program.

Hill was the American ambassador to Macedonia, Poland and South Korea as well as special envoy to Kosovo. He was appointed as assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs during the George W Bush administration.

Hill is currently an adjunct professor at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs.

The post requires Senate confirmation. AP RAX RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021