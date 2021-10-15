Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

White House commission on Supreme Court reforms sees risks in expanding court

A White House commission studying potential changes to the U.S. Supreme Court said expanding the number of justices would pose "considerable" risks and might further politicize the court, according to preliminary draft documents released on Thursday. Members of the commission formed by President Joe Biden appeared more positive about the benefits of imposing term limits and staggering appointments out over time. But they noted it might not be possible to make such a change without amending the U.S. Constitution.

U.S. port's supply chain fix challenge: selling 24/7 shifts

The Port of Los Angeles is beginning the hard work of convincing terminal operators, importers, warehouses owners and trucking firms to embrace moving more cargo at night. "It's not a single lever we can pull today to open up all the gates," Executive Director Gene Seroka said on Thursday.

Panel probing attack on U.S. Capitol threatens Bannon with contempt

A U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol said on Thursday it would vote next week to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena. The House of Representatives Select Committee said it scheduled a vote on Tuesday on a report documenting the case for contempt against Bannon, a first step toward criminal charges.

Anti-Trump Republicans to back vulnerable Democratic lawmakers in 2022 congressional races

A group of anti-Trump Republicans on Thursday will endorse a slate of Democratic lawmakers facing tough races in next year's midterm elections, in a bid to stop the Republican Party from retaking control of Congress. The officials, dismayed that most elected Republicans now embrace former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, told Reuters they are also backing vulnerable Republicans, including Representative Liz Cheney, who have rejected Trump's voter fraud allegations.

As Ida-hit Port Fourchon rebuilds, disappearing wetlands threaten its future

On Louisiana’s south coast, in a key port servicing the U.S. offshore oil industry, a huge shipyard sits idle and in tatters. Where parts of the nine-bay terminal’s roof once hung, only a tangle of twisted metal beams is now visible while a side of the building is caved in. More than a month after Hurricane Ida hit the sprawling harbor of Port Fourchon, where Bayou Lafourche meets the Gulf of Mexico, the destruction remains widespread even as a recovery effort continues apace. Giant containers lie flipped on their side and supply boats sit washed ashore, while the roads are lined with utility trucks and linemen working to rebuild power systems.

Explainer-What's at stake for Trump allies facing 'contempt of Congress'?

A U.S. congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol is pursuing contempt of Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump who is defying demands for information. Trump claims the documents and testimony the committee is seeking is protected by executive privilege and must be kept confidential, and Bannon is rebuffing investigators until they reach a deal with Trump or a court weighs in.

Senator Sinema rejects vote on big Biden package before infrastructure -source

U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a key moderate, told fellow Democrats in the House of Representatives this week that she will not vote for a multitrillion-dollar package that is a top priority for President Joe Biden before Congress approves a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, according to a source briefed on the meeting. Aides for Sinema, who has the power to stop legislation from advancing in the 50-50 Senate, did not respond to a request for comment.

Real estate heir Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for California murder

A California judge on Thursday sentenced real estate heir Robert Durst to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering his best friend Susan Berman in 2000, in a long-delayed punishment for a man who mostly evaded the law over 39 years. Durst, 78 and in poor health, appeared dejected and was slumped in his wheelchair during the hearing, unshaven and disheveled in his Los Angeles County jail uniform.

U.S. pastors, advocacy groups mobilize against COVID-19 vaccine mandates

From the outside, First Harvest Ministries in Waveland, Mississippi, could almost be mistaken for a storage shed were it not for the steeple. From the modest building however, Shane Vaughn, the Pentecostal church's pastor, has helped spearhead an online movement promoting personal faith as a way around workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Exclusive: Senator Cotton delays vote on Biden's pick for powerful China job at Commerce

Republican Senator Tom Cotton is holding up a vote to confirm Alan Estevez as the U.S. Commerce Department's undersecretary for industry and security until he gets answers to difficult questions about technology exports to China. In a letter dated Oct. 14 and seen by Reuters, Cotton asks Estevez to commit to strengthening U.S. restrictions on exporting semiconductor software and technology to China and to accelerating the roll-out of new rules to tighten export controls for advanced technologies.

