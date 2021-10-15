Irvine hospital confirms that former President Bill Clinton has been admitted there
Former President Bill Clinton has been admitted to an Irvine hospital, a hospital spokesman. He declined to give any information on Clinton's condition.
CNN reported that Clinton was in the intensive care unit of the hospital for treatment of a suspected blood infection.
