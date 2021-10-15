U.S. appeals court rules to keep Texas abortion ban in effect
Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 07:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 07:29 IST
A U.S. appeals court on Thursday ruled to keep in effect Texas's restrictive abortion law, which bars the procedure as early as six weeks into pregnancy.
The U.S. Fifth Court of Appeal said the law could stay in effect pending "expedited" further proceedings in the high profile case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement