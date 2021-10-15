Chief lawyer for Myanmar's Suu Kyi says he has been issued gag order
The head lawyer representing Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Friday he had been issued a gag order by authorities in the military-ruled country.
Khin Maung Zaw, who has been the only source of public information on Suu Kyi's court appearances and multiple legal cases, said in a Facebook post he had been barred from speaking to media, diplomats, international organisations and foreign governments.
