Centre for Japanese language inaugurated at Bhubaneswar's KIIT

Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki on Thursday inaugurated the Centre for Japanese language, Centre of Excellence, Internship, and Mitsubishi CSR Programme for Sports at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar. Addressing the event, Suzuki said, "The Japanese language centre will promote understanding and appreciation of Japanese language and culture, particularly among students, and contribute to further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries."

The ambassador further spoke about the Centre of Excellence and Internship and said, "Under the internship arrangements, Mitsubishi Group, a 150-year old multinational company, will accept meritorious KIIT students as interns. The group has achieved a certain level of proficiency in the Japanese language." Mitsubishi Group will also extend support to Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) students as part of their CSR activities, he said.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Suzuki, "Visited Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and its sister institute Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). We celebrated the starting of the Japanese language program at KIIT and the tie-up with Mitsubishi Group, which will accept KIIT students as interns." Achyuta Samanta, Professor at KIIT said that the initiative will provide a new impetus to the people-to-people exchanges between Japan and India.

"The initiative of the Embassy of Japan, Mitsubishi Group Companies and KIIT & KISS will provide a new impetus to the people-to-people exchanges between Japan and India, even as the two countries are set to celebrate the start of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations," Samanta said at the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)