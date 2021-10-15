Centre for Japanese language inaugurated at Bhubaneswar's KIIT
Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki on Thursday inaugurated the Centre for Japanese language, Centre of Excellence, Internship, and Mitsubishi CSR Programme for Sports at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar.
- Country:
- India
Ambassador of Japan to India Satoshi Suzuki on Thursday inaugurated the Centre for Japanese language, Centre of Excellence, Internship, and Mitsubishi CSR Programme for Sports at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar. Addressing the event, Suzuki said, "The Japanese language centre will promote understanding and appreciation of Japanese language and culture, particularly among students, and contribute to further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries."
The ambassador further spoke about the Centre of Excellence and Internship and said, "Under the internship arrangements, Mitsubishi Group, a 150-year old multinational company, will accept meritorious KIIT students as interns. The group has achieved a certain level of proficiency in the Japanese language." Mitsubishi Group will also extend support to Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) students as part of their CSR activities, he said.
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Suzuki, "Visited Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and its sister institute Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). We celebrated the starting of the Japanese language program at KIIT and the tie-up with Mitsubishi Group, which will accept KIIT students as interns." Achyuta Samanta, Professor at KIIT said that the initiative will provide a new impetus to the people-to-people exchanges between Japan and India.
"The initiative of the Embassy of Japan, Mitsubishi Group Companies and KIIT & KISS will provide a new impetus to the people-to-people exchanges between Japan and India, even as the two countries are set to celebrate the start of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations," Samanta said at the event. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhubaneswar
- Japanese
- Achyuta Samanta
- Embassy of Japan
- Samanta
- Suzuki
- India
- Japan
- KIIT
ALSO READ
Red-letter day in Indian cricket as women's team plays its first day-night Test: Jay Shah
Red-letter day in Indian cricket as women's team plays its first day-night Test: Jay Shah
Finance Minister of India Releases UN Report at Global FinTech Fest on 28th September
The European Table Olive, The Mediterranean Joy That Enhances The Vibrant Indian Gastronomy
Pink Ball Test: Australia opt to field; Yastika, Meghna to make debut for India