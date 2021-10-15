Left Menu

Covid vaccination drive at govt-run centres to remain suspended in Mumbai today

The COVID-19 vaccination drive will remain suspended at government-run centres in Mumbai on Friday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-10-2021 07:49 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 07:49 IST
However, the BMC did not give the reason behind the decision. The vaccination drive will resume on Saturday.

According to the CoWIN dashboard, as many 1,38,75,444 Covid vaccination doses have been administered in Mumbai so far including 88,59,138 people who have received their first dose while 50,16,306 beneficiaries who are jabbed with both doses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

