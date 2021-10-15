Left Menu

I'm sure approval of Covaxin from WHO will come at soonest possible, says FS Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday expressed hope that the World Health Organisation (WHO) will soon give approval to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 15-10-2021 07:52 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 07:52 IST
I'm sure approval of Covaxin from WHO will come at soonest possible, says FS Shringla
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan in Bhubaneswar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday expressed hope that the World Health Organisation (WHO) will soon give approval to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. Speaking to media in Bhubaneswar, Shringla said, "It is not the administrative or political process, rather it is a technical process of WHO. Technical Committee will evaluate the submissions made by Bharat Biotech which created Covaxin. I am sure the approval of Covaxin from WHO will come at the soonest possible."

Praising the nationwide vaccination drive of India, the Foreign Secretary said, "In a few days of time, we will reach the one billion mark. We have done it so quickly. I am sure people must be astonished that we have also administered 25 million people with vaccine doses in a single day, which is equivalent to the entire population of Australia." Earlier on October 5, World Health Organisation (WHO) has extended giving the emergency use authorization for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to next week.

"WHO and an independent group of experts are scheduled to meet next week to carry out the risk/benefit assessment and come to a final decision whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin," tweeted WHO. Covaxin has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and submitted additional information at WHO's request on September 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
3
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States
4
Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cross

Tiny Pacific nation beats the world with 99% COVID vaccination, says Red Cro...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021