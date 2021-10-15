I'm sure approval of Covaxin from WHO will come at soonest possible, says FS Shringla
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday expressed hope that the World Health Organisation (WHO) will soon give approval to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.
- Country:
- India
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday expressed hope that the World Health Organisation (WHO) will soon give approval to Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. Speaking to media in Bhubaneswar, Shringla said, "It is not the administrative or political process, rather it is a technical process of WHO. Technical Committee will evaluate the submissions made by Bharat Biotech which created Covaxin. I am sure the approval of Covaxin from WHO will come at the soonest possible."
Praising the nationwide vaccination drive of India, the Foreign Secretary said, "In a few days of time, we will reach the one billion mark. We have done it so quickly. I am sure people must be astonished that we have also administered 25 million people with vaccine doses in a single day, which is equivalent to the entire population of Australia." Earlier on October 5, World Health Organisation (WHO) has extended giving the emergency use authorization for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to next week.
"WHO and an independent group of experts are scheduled to meet next week to carry out the risk/benefit assessment and come to a final decision whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to Covaxin," tweeted WHO. Covaxin has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and submitted additional information at WHO's request on September 27. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Singapore's main opposition party seeks changes to foreign interference law
Decision on Bharat Biotech's Covaxin EUL in October : WHO
IOC announce Beijing Olympics will not allow foreign spectators
WHO to decide on Bharat Biotech's Covaxin emergency usage in October
Israeli foreign minister in Bahrain to sign deals, open embassy